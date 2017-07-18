Go ahead quote me

Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn five Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise.

GYMNAST SIMONE BILES, responding to an online critic who called her a bad role model for going on vacation

I first met Ben when I auditioned for him for The Cable Guy. But before that, he'd written me this really nice letter to say how much he had loved Bottle Rocket, which I co-star with Wes Anderson in. And that meant a great deal because no one had gone to see Bottle Rocket.

OWEN WILSON on a treasured letter from fellow actor Ben Stiller and the two 1996 films

I walked across Spain - I did the Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage - and learnt that we really don't need a lot of material possessions: just a good hat, a good pair of shoes and plenty of water.

ACTRESS SHIRLEY MACLAINE