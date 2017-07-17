Go Ahead Quote Me

Published
5 hours ago

I certainly didn't enter a baking show in the hope of representing anyone. Being a Muslim for me was incidental, but from the day the show was launched, I was 'the 30-year-old Muslim' and that became my identity.

NADIYA HUSSAIN, former winner of The Great British Bake Off

The sugar put me in a massive depression. I was sick. I couldn't lose the weight. I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying!' And he's like, 'No, you're 41. Calm down.'

ACTRESS CHARLIZE THERON, who had to gain weight for her movie Atomic Blonde

To me, it immediately conjures up an implication that it was the woman's fault, like she somehow 'mishandled the carrying of this baby'.

ACTRESS MELISSA RAUCH of sitcom The Big Bang Theory, opening up about a miscarriage she suffered

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
