Go ahead quote me

You grow up in it and you learn to infiltrate it. ''

GAME OF THRONES STAR LENA HEADEY on "the boys' club" that dominates the entertainment industry

I come home from work and one of my boys in particular is like, 'Did you fight the monsters, Papa? Did you hear the monsters?' He knows Thor, and the other two, they're just not impressed. One out of three's pretty good. ''

THOR ACTOR CHRIS HEMSWORTH, who has a daughter and twin sons

As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who's the right guy for the part. I'm not too worried about baggage. I was new to Harry. I mean, I've heard his name from my kids, but I wasn't really familiar with him. ''

MOVIEMAKER CHRISTOPHER NOLAN on how he was not aware of One Direction singer Harry Styles' fame before casting him in Dunkirk