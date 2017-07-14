Go ahead Quote me

Her knife could kill in the past. Now, it just draws blood.

ACTOR QI YUWU on how his wife, actress Joanne Peh, expresses her opinions more mildly now

You think you're making a movie when you're a studio executive, but you're not. The bigger the job you have in Hollywood, the less you are actually connected to the creative process. You're in budget meetings and talking about head count all day. Your life is reactive.

FORMER SONY PICTURES STUDIO BOSS AMY PASCAL, who is now a movie producer

I'd look through the window. I never saw him, never met him, never worked with him later. But it was encouraging to think, in this whole huge city, that I somehow had a proximity to him.

ACTRESS HOLLY HUNTER on her hero, actor Robert Duvall, who was rumoured to be a regular at a New York bar called Cafe Central