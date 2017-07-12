Go ahead quote me

It's not a strategy, it's life itself. It's like if you go in a room, you look for the light, for the window.

ARTIST AI WEIWEI on sharing his work on the Internet

I would love to work with him again one day, but who knows? It might not happen until we're 70.

ACTRESS KATE WINSLET on the possibility of working with actor Leonardo DiCaprio again, after Titanic (1997) and Revolutionary Road (2008)

I got to a place where I wasn't even living any more. I was becoming a robot with my work.

ACTOR IDRIS ELBA on experiencing a midlife crisis after his father's death in 2013