Go Ahead Quote Me

I feel lucky I started working at 15 - it's been almost 10 years. I feel like a geezer!

MODEL KARLIE KLOSS, 24, on her career

If you go into Gucci, everybody in there is so good-looking that you think, 'Never mind, it would just be a joke for me to wear your clothing.' You could imagine the designer saying, 'I would pay you not to wear it.' When you go into Comme des Garcons, not only are the people really sweet there, but you think, 'I could look as clownish as you!'

AUTHOR DAVID SEDARIS on his attraction to Rei Kawakubo's fantastical designs

I just accepted depression as something that's part of my anatomy; it's part of my chemistry, it's part of my biology.

ACTRESS GABOUREY SIDIBE on managing her mental health