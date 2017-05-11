Go Ahead Quote Me

Singer Miley Cyrus.
Model Chrissy Teigen.
Actor Brad Pitt.
I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. We had to re-fall for each other. ''

SINGER MILEY CYRUS on finding herself following her split from actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she has since reunited with

He'll be like, 'Let's go in the closet!' I'm like, 'We're home! Why do we have to go into the closet?' He just gets very, very touchy and he's like a little baby - it's really sweet. ''

MODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN on how her husband John Legend is an amorous drunk

It's hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it. "

ACTOR BRAD PITT on connecting emotionally with his six children following his split from actress Angelina Jolie

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
