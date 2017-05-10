Go ahead quote me

One person said to us, 'There are too many girls in this,' I was like, 'And your problem is?'

ACTRESS CHARLIZE THERON on her female-centric Netflix series Girlboss

In my teens, I would have thought what a sellout to want a middle road, but the middle road is a deeper road because when you're high and then you're low and then you're high and then you're low, you're just dipping your toe in each, you're not ever really invested in either.

SINGER FEIST, 40, on her switch in perspective

Figuring out how to adjust my breasts into some kind of a bra. I'm being very honest.

ACTRESS MINDY KALING on the most complicated part of her Met Gala look