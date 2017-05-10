Go ahead quote me

Charlize Theron.
Charlize Theron.
Feist.
Feist.
Mindy Kaling.
Mindy Kaling.
Published
59 min ago

One person said to us, 'There are too many girls in this,' I was like, 'And your problem is?'

ACTRESS CHARLIZE THERON on her female-centric Netflix series Girlboss

In my teens, I would have thought what a sellout to want a middle road, but the middle road is a deeper road because when you're high and then you're low and then you're high and then you're low, you're just dipping your toe in each, you're not ever really invested in either.

SINGER FEIST, 40, on her switch in perspective

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Figuring out how to adjust my breasts into some kind of a bra. I'm being very honest.

ACTRESS MINDY KALING on the most complicated part of her Met Gala look

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping