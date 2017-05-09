Go ahead quote me

You don't want people to be saying, 'Oh my God, please stop.' Or, 'I heard her when.''

SOPRANO RENEE FLEMING on planning her farewell to stage opera

I was at a pharmacy in Philadelphia and it came on and I immediately went into a weird panic. I think it's tied to the pandemonium that accompanied that, for which there was no off button. Walking around at that time was very tricky because one autograph could turn into a mob scene.

DAWSON'S CREEK HEART-THROB JAMES VAN DER BEEK on being haunted by the show's theme tune

Someone online said I sounded like a cow having an abortion in the middle of a field. I think that's the worst thing I've ever read about anyone, let alone myself.

SINGER SHERYL CROW