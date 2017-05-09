Go ahead quote me

Renee Fleming.
James Van Der Beek.
Sheryl Crow.
You don't want people to be saying, 'Oh my God, please stop.' Or, 'I heard her when.''

SOPRANO RENEE FLEMING on planning her farewell to stage opera

I was at a pharmacy in Philadelphia and it came on and I immediately went into a weird panic. I think it's tied to the pandemonium that accompanied that, for which there was no off button. Walking around at that time was very tricky because one autograph could turn into a mob scene.

DAWSON'S CREEK HEART-THROB JAMES VAN DER BEEK on being haunted by the show's theme tune

Someone online said I sounded like a cow having an abortion in the middle of a field. I think that's the worst thing I've ever read about anyone, let alone myself.

SINGER SHERYL CROW

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Shopping