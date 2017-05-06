Go Ahead Quote Me

After all of that worrying about taking my clothes off, it didn't even affect me in the least, seeing myself naked.

ACTRESS ANDIE MACDOWELL on filming her first nude scene at age 59

There were things I read in the script that were so ridiculous, like the invisible car, but I just tried to act my way through it and believe in it. You can really give yourself a massive headache and a great amount of stress trying to wangle some sense of believability into it.

JAMES BOND ACTOR PIERCE BROSNAN on the outlandish spy films

We were a little naive in thinking for the first time, we could do this ourselves. Next year, we will definitely start earlier.

ENTREPRENEUR BILLY MCFARLAND, who has rescheduled his Fyre luxury music festival after it descended into chaos last week