Go Ahead Quote Me

E-commerce magnate Jack Ma.
Actress Katherine Heigl.
Actress Goldie Hawn.
I have a small head, so the memory inside is small and I clear it quickly, forgetting yesterday's things quickly, but I'm concerned about what happens in the future.

E-COMMERCE MAGNATE JACK MA

Does anyone ever put a bad - and when I say bad, I mean real, unfiltered, not-posed- in-a-gorgeous-rosy- hue -photo on Instagram? It rarely happens - the pursuit of perfection has gotten out of hand.

ACTRESS KATHERINE HEIGL on social media

I wanted to dig deep and say, 'Who am I now? What do I have to offer? What do I have to learn?' 

ACTRESS GOLDIE HAWN on taking a break from acting

