Go Ahead Quote Me

When people call me a role model, it puts the fear of God into me because I feel like I'm destined to fail. ''

ACTRESS EMMA WATSON on the public's perception of her

If you have a dream and it's in your heart, you have to follow it at some point. That, for me, was my greatest turning point: falling in love with myself in Paris. ''

SINGER ADRIENNE BAILON on travelling by herself

I just promised myself that I would never open my heart for a dog again and I haven't. I would really die if I lost a dog again. It's like my body has an inner scar that I'm aware of. ''

ACTRESS NOOMI RAPACE, whose dog died when she was 12