I'm not very clear. I don't know if she is. Because I was surrounded by happiness, I didn't see any clues.

SINGER JULIAN CHEUNG, groomsman at pop star Aaron Kwok's wedding, on rumours that Kwok's bride Moka Fang is pregnant

In Britain, I grew up with Pakistani and Jamaican kids. So for me, it was in my DNA as well. I got separated at the age of 10 from all of that and moved to Essex, which was exclusively white, right-wing and afraid. And it's still today - voted Brexit, surprise, surprise.

BLUR MUSICIAN DAMON ALBARN on his cross-cultural projects

This is very unexpected. But because it's Bill, I'm not surprised. He is always surprising. That's what's fun about him.

DIRECTOR SOFIA COPPOLA on actor Bill Murray singing for a chamber music show