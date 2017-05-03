Go ahead quote me

Julian Cheung.
Julian Cheung.
Sofia Coppola.
Sofia Coppola.
Bill Murray.
Bill Murray.
Published
1 hour ago

I'm not very clear. I don't know if she is. Because I was surrounded by happiness, I didn't see any clues.

SINGER JULIAN CHEUNG, groomsman at pop star Aaron Kwok's wedding, on rumours that Kwok's bride Moka Fang is pregnant

In Britain, I grew up with Pakistani and Jamaican kids. So for me, it was in my DNA as well. I got separated at the age of 10 from all of that and moved to Essex, which was exclusively white, right-wing and afraid. And it's still today - voted Brexit, surprise, surprise.

BLUR MUSICIAN DAMON ALBARN on his cross-cultural projects

This is very unexpected. But because it's Bill, I'm not surprised. He is always surprising. That's what's fun about him.

DIRECTOR SOFIA COPPOLA on actor Bill Murray singing for a chamber music show

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping