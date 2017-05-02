Go ahead quote me

Richard Gere.
Laurie Anderson.
Judi Dench.
I'm not interested in playing the wizened Jedi in your tentpole. I was successful enough in the last three decades that I can afford to do these (smaller films) now.

PRO-TIBET ACTOR RICHARD GERE on his exile from Hollywood studios, which are reluctant to offend China

I learn from him every day now. I have since he died. Every single day, I see something in my house that he put there for me, a note or a piece of paper or a book that he had written in, or one of his shirts. He's very, very present for me.

ARTIST LAURIE ANDERSON on her late husband, musician Lou Reed

Often I want to shout out, 'Will you say that again because I can't hear!' It is an apathy, laziness. If you're not going to be heard, then stay at home and do it in your living room.

ACTRESS JUDI DENCH berating mumbly young actors

