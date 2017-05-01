Go ahead quote me

I only ask one thing of you. Please put me last. When you forget everyone, forget me last. ''

NOVELIST CHIUNG YAO on her plea to her husband, publisher Ping Shin-tao, after he was diagnosed with vascular dementia

I don't have a secret left in my life. It's a wonderful feeling.''

REALITY TELEVISION STAR CAITLYN JENNER on revealing her gender transition

I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. ''

ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY joking about his hosting job

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
