Go ahead quote me

On social media, you press the wrong button and... 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I'm like, 'That's weird.' But it was a good moment.

TENNIS CHAMP SERENA WILLIAMS, who revealed her pregnancy in a baby bump Snapchat sent out to the world by accident

Beauty has a lot to do with confidence. I think beauty comes from when you're really loved by a group of friends or a partner.

ACTRESS CATE BLANCHETT

He said he had the chance 'to be free' and he couldn't stop thinking about me. So he comes down to my hotel room at two in the morning. He's in underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he's like, 'Let's do this.'

ACTRESS JENNA DEWAN-TATUM on how she got together with her husband Channing Tatum