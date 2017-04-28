Go ahead Quote me

Published
23 min ago

The point is the character I'm playing. The audience doesn't need to know who I am because I'm not the Takeshi Kaneshiro everyone imagines.

ACTOR TAKESHI KANESHIRO

The guy is a legit stud; he was a professional baseball player, he's a pilot, a father of many well- adjusted kids, he's a fisherman and a hunter and an outdoorsman. I asked him if he'd be my dad in real life and I'm still waiting to hear back.

ACTOR CHRIS PRATT on Kurt Russell, who plays his father in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

I do sleep in my make-up sometimes, but I always wake up at 2am, freaking out and feeling completely guilty about it. My body knows.

MODEL BELLA HADID

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 28, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'.
