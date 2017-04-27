Go Ahead Quote Me

Bananarama singer Keren Woodward.
Singer Celine Dion.
Oscar presenter Faye Dunaway.
When you're so young, it all seemed like such a massive deal. I look back now and I think about some of the rows, she left a pizza on the floor and there was a cockroach, and I wonder how that became such a big deal.

BANANARAMA SINGER KEREN WOODWARD on how petty arguments with her bandmate Siobhan Fahey led to the group's split in the 1980s

The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it's always with him.

SINGER CELINE DION on her late husband Rene Angelil

I thought I could have done something, surely. Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on top of the card?

OSCAR PRESENTER FAYE DUNAWAY on her guilt about the Best Picture envelope fiasco

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 27, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
