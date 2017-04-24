Go ahead quote me

Our love is still here. Sometimes I want to travel, I know he would too, and I'll dream of him when I'm planning, as if he's going with me.

FORMER ACTRESS CHERIE CHUNG, more than nine years after the death of her husband, businessman Michael Chu

We haven't figured out a way to monetise integrity, and when you can't monetise integrity, and you can't incentivise integrity and individuality, and you pray at the god of the market, you get a very strange beast that almost consumes itself.

FILM-MAKER JAMES GRAY

I don't know how to have a long career. But I know how to have an interesting life. Which maybe equals a long career.

ACTRESS ANDREA MARTIN, 70

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
