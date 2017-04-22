Go ahead quote me

I've always had a tendency to refer to people diminutively. I feel like I'll be calling people 'girls' until I'm 67. Only when I feel very serious, self-important and slighted do I refer to myself as a 'woman'.
GIRLS WRITER AND ACTRESS LENA DUNHAM
She read voraciously and always thought it was much more important to finish her novel than do the washing-up. She taught me to read when I was four.
NOVELIST JILLY COOPER on what she learnt from her mother
Women have always been enslaved to their image, but that's exploded into this terrible atom bomb. So a whole generation of women are being brought up with endless compulsive viewing of themselves.
ACTRESS ROMOLA GARAI on social media