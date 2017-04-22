Go ahead quote me

Lena Dunham.
Lena Dunham.
Romola Garai.
Romola Garai.
Published
59 min ago

I've always had a tendency to refer to people diminutively. I feel like I'll be calling people 'girls' until I'm 67. Only when I feel very serious, self-important and slighted do I refer to myself as a 'woman'.

GIRLS WRITER AND ACTRESS LENA DUNHAM

She read voraciously and always thought it was much more important to finish her novel than do the washing-up. She taught me to read when I was four.

NOVELIST JILLY COOPER on what she learnt from her mother

Women have always been enslaved to their image, but that's exploded into this terrible atom bomb. So a whole generation of women are being brought up with endless compulsive viewing of themselves.

ACTRESS ROMOLA GARAI on social media

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping