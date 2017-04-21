Go Ahead Quote Me

Chinese tv host Jin Xing.
Singer Chaka Khan.
I've always been a woman. I was just undercover in the world of men for 28 years, nothing more.

CHINESE TV HOST JIN XING on being a transgender woman

I've been married twice. Both times I was constantly wondering which person they loved: Chaka Khan or the real me - Yvette Stevens. I don't have time for a man unless he can bring something big to the table, like a huge amount of money.

SINGER CHAKA KHAN

I read too much science fiction to mess with anything. I'd be terrified that, by changing something, my kids wouldn't be mine.

SINGER SHEENA EASTON on why she wouldn't change her past

