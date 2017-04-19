Go ahead quote me

In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol', paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other? ''
ACTRESS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
We're the information givers. We're the geeks. We're the prostitutes. We're so sick and tired of seeing ourselves in those roles.
THAI-AMERICAN ACTOR PUN BANDHU on Hollywood's racial barriers
Being at an audition with Daniel Day-Lewis and not recognising him. It was for The Last Of The Mohicans and everyone else introduced themselves to me, then he shook my hand. I said, 'And you are... ?'
ACTRESS CYNTHIA NIXON on her most embarrassing moment