Go ahead quote me

Humans are ridiculous. We're all pathetic strivers who will fall short. If you can accept that, it's optimistic because you can shoot for the moon and know you're never going to get there, and that's okay.

ACTOR BOB ODENKIRK

I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s.

SINGER KATY PERRY on being happy at 32

It's kind of awkward because you don't know the person and they're trying to be cute and they say weird things like, 'What's up, sexy?' And it's just awkward. This is why I'm still single.

ACTRESS CHARLIZE THERON on online dating