Go ahead quote me

The scripts you receive - 'her youth, her dewy skin' - everything is in that tone and you're trying to find the meat in there without realising you are the meat.
ACTRESS NATASHA LYONNE on her past as an ingenue
'Fun' I find to be a very thin word. Work is so much more meaningful than fun. Joyousness might be part of it. Stage is the most impactful because it's so hard and so real and so there and so present, you don't have the luxury to be hidden behind the protection of film and television.
ACTRESS SALLY FIELD, asked if she has the most fun in her stage or screen careers
People's minds will go to paranoid, conspiratorial places very easily. I was surprised at how quickly very reasonable people would jump to be suspicious of others.
BROADCASTER BRIAN REED, who made the mystery podcast S-Town