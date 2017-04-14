Go ahead Quote me

Italian chef Massimo Bottura
Italian chef Massimo Bottura
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
G.E.M
G.E.M
Published
Apr 14, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

It is a meditation on perfect flavour and texture. Temperature is everything to Jiro; the warmth of his hand is passed on through the fish and rice.

ITALIAN CHEF MASSIMO BOTTURA on his idea of a perfect dinner, sushi by Japanese chef Jiro Ono

Nothing wrong with doing things you've done before. I mean, people used to say:

'I don't want to get typecast' - my big secret was that I couldn't wait to get typecast. You know, the idea of going to work every day and doing the same thing… man! Wow!"

ACTOR BILL NIGHY on cornering the market for vain but lovable characters

The you they are criticising is not you. I see this now. ''

SINGER G.E.M. on public pressure

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Working to tackle Singapore’s food waste problem
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life
What you need to know about Tanah Merah’s newest condominium

Shopping