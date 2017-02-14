Go ahead quote me

I end up having to stay up to solve the mysteries and he's snoring and I'm like, 'Dude! Why are you putting this on when you peacefully go to sleep to murder right before bed?' It's like a lullaby to him.

ACTRESS JESSICA ALBA on her husband Cash Warren's obsession with true crime television shows

We went to a bar called Train Bar and did some shots, then we went to a karaoke bar and sang our own song. He was singing my songs, so I was singing his songs and then we both sang Love Yourself.

'SINGER ED SHEERAN on a night out with pop star Justin Bieber in Tokyo

I'm in the Academy in the documentary branch. I choose to be there because I don't want to be with all those men directors sitting around a table.

'DIRECTOR PENELOPE SPHEERIS on the Oscars' gentlemen's club