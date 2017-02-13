Go ahead quote me

I'm practically ambidextrous now. I can shoot, twirl swords, even do the hoovering with both hands.

ACTRESS MILLA JOVOVICH on how working on the Resident Evil action franchise (2002 - 2016) has improved her housework skills

I have a home here. When I arrived back from India, I felt like I was entering a nightmare.

ACTOR DEV PATEL on travelling to the United States after the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump

The first time I met Paul McCartney, he was backstage at the Grammys. He was talking about going to Lake Tahoe and I'd been up there a few times, and he said, 'We're going up in the summertime,' and I said, 'Oh, the summer's fantastic, totally different from the winter!', and he goes, 'Oh, is it, really? Oh, fantastic! Totally different!'

COUNTRY STAR KEITH URBAN on how he embarrassed himself in front of the Beatles icon