Go ahead Quote me

One minute you're weirdly obsessed with this baby, like, 'Don't take him out of my sight', and the next you're kind of blue, you're a little sad and a little freaked out. I actually prefer the adoption way because I wasn't subject to hormones.

ACTRESS KATHERINE HEIGL on her pregnancy experience

There was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself.

ACTRESS MANDY MOORE on going from blonde to brunette

If there really is a next life, I hope we'll still cross seas and recognise each other. Whether we're husband and wife or brother and sister, I hope to meet a spiritual partner like you again.

TAIWANESE SINGER ELLA CHEN on being married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai