Go Ahead Quote Me

Janelle Monae
Arnold Schwarzenegger (left)
Things don't just happen. It's all connected.

SINGER JANELLE MONAE on her transition from singing to acting

Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you're such an expert in ratings, and I'll take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, former California governor and The New Celebrity Apprentice host, proposing a job swop after United States President Donald Trump joked about his TV ratings

I was desperate to be typecast so I could get a job.

ACTOR PEDRO PASCAL on his years of obscurity before getting recognition on television's Game Of Thrones

Shopping