Go ahead quote me

I start out in a robe and slippers and I go from the robe and slippers to probably a robe and T-shirt and then I advance to a pullover and T-shirt.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on his Sunday fashion

Film-making is my alter ego. I'm the Hulk. I'm the hidden dragon. I'm that girl from Lust, Caution - the good girl gone bad. And I need that to feel alive. The movies possess me.

DIRECTOR LEE ANG, whose films include Hulk (2003) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Some of my best ideas come in the bath or in bed just after I've put the light out; I have to put the light on again, apologising, and get out of the bed to fetch my notebook.

AUTHOR TESSA HADLEY