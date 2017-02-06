Go ahead quote me

Bryan Cranston.
Bryan Cranston.
Lee Ang.
Lee Ang.
Published
58 min ago

I start out in a robe and slippers and I go from the robe and slippers to probably a robe and T-shirt and then I advance to a pullover and T-shirt.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on his Sunday fashion

Film-making is my alter ego. I'm the Hulk. I'm the hidden dragon. I'm that girl from Lust, Caution - the good girl gone bad. And I need that to feel alive. The movies possess me.

DIRECTOR LEE ANG, whose films include Hulk (2003) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Some of my best ideas come in the bath or in bed just after I've put the light out; I have to put the light on again, apologising, and get out of the bed to fetch my notebook.

AUTHOR TESSA HADLEY

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping