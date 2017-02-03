Go Ahead Quote Me

You know, there's a saying among us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you're automatically out of the race. So I can't possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it's gone.

ACTOR TOM HARDY, on rumours that he will play special agent James Bond

The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with - that doesn't really exist for me.

ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS, on being a single parent

For the most part, I've always viewed myself as a risk-mitigator first and foremost.

I will consider everything, but not do everything.

SELF-HELP AUTHOR TIM FERRISS, on being described as a "risk-taker"