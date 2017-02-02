Go Ahead Quote Me

I see him all the time, he's always here, a continued, really powerful presence. I think a lot of people feel the same way because he was such a strong character - that just doesn't dissipate that quickly.

ARTIST LAURIE ANDERSON on her late husband, musician Lou Reed

Donald Trump's election was based on a large number of statements which were just not true. An alternative reality was created. People didn't quite know how to deal with a reality star.

ECONOMIST AMARTYA SEN

It was refreshing to do something creative on my own, without the help of 100 people.

FILM-MAKER ALAN PARKER, who has found solace in painting