I see him all the time, he's always here, a continued, really powerful presence. I think a lot of people feel the same way because he was such a strong character - that just doesn't dissipate that quickly.

ARTIST LAURIE ANDERSON on her late husband, musician Lou Reed

Donald Trump's election was based on a large number of statements which were just not true. An alternative reality was created. People didn't quite know how to deal with a reality star.

ECONOMIST AMARTYA SEN

It was refreshing to do something creative on my own, without the help of 100 people.

FILM-MAKER ALAN PARKER, who has found solace in painting

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 02, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
