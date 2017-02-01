Go ahead quote me

Whatever happens, I've gotta go back to work. The carpets are going to be rolled up, the people are going to stop calling like that and I've gotta go back to work. And you can't bring that Oscar on a set and that Oscar can't do the work for you.

ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS, who has received an Oscar nod for Fences

We need to be visible and we need to be loud. We're not objects.

MUSICIAN JANELLE MONAE, who is also an activist in the Black Lives Matter movement

Good evening, fellow SAG-Aftra members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.

ACTOR ASHTON KUTCHER, opening Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony with a message in response to United States President Donald Trump's immigration clampdown