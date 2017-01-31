Go ahead quote me

I always think there are certain things you would never do to hurt your best friend if he was another bloke, so why would you do it to your wife? If you look after the friendship, love will follow.

SPANDAU BALLET BASSIST MARTIN KEMP on his strong marriage with singer Shirlie Holliman

I love my babies so I'm very sad to be away from them. They're also very young, so they haven't gotten old enough for me to be thrilled to be away from them.

ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY, who has two daughters, aged two years and four months

Because you're with me, even when we pass mountains and valleys, I think the scenery along the way is beautiful. Having such a soulmate has made this trip to earth happy and perfect.

ACTOR LOUIS CHEUNG on his 10th marriage anniversary with singer Kay Tse

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
