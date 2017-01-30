Go ahead quote me

Nicole Kidman.
Nicole Kidman.
Burt Reynolds.
Burt Reynolds.
Published
1 hour ago

He's kinda maxed out. He's like, 'I'm done baby, I'm done. Let's just focus on what we have.'

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN, who has two daughters with her husband Keith Urban, on his reaction to having more kids

I wrote to Jerry a few years ago, a letter that said: 'Please forgive me.' She didn't write back. I didn't really expect her to. But I wanted her to know that I was sorry.

MODEL LUCIANA MORAD, whose affair with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger ended his 20-year relationship with model Jerry Hall

One Christmas Eve, my pilot and I loaded my helicopter with manure from my ranch, flew over the building and watched it cascade down their giant Christmas tree.

ACTOR BURT REYNOLDS on how he got even with the National Enquirer for writing nonsense about him

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping