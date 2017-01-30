Go ahead quote me

He's kinda maxed out. He's like, 'I'm done baby, I'm done. Let's just focus on what we have.'

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN, who has two daughters with her husband Keith Urban, on his reaction to having more kids

I wrote to Jerry a few years ago, a letter that said: 'Please forgive me.' She didn't write back. I didn't really expect her to. But I wanted her to know that I was sorry.

MODEL LUCIANA MORAD, whose affair with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger ended his 20-year relationship with model Jerry Hall

One Christmas Eve, my pilot and I loaded my helicopter with manure from my ranch, flew over the building and watched it cascade down their giant Christmas tree.

ACTOR BURT REYNOLDS on how he got even with the National Enquirer for writing nonsense about him