Go ahead quote me

About two years ago, I was driving somewhere and this really attractive young guy was next to me in his car. He was probably 28, and I looked at him and literally it was like he looked right past me, like, there was no, 'There's a pretty girl in that car.' I was like, 'He just saw a middle-aged lady in a car.'

ACTRESS GWYNETH PALTROW, 44, on the moment she realised her age

I like tuning especially the TV's volume and the air-conditioner's temperature to even numbers because I think even numbers are divisible and better.

ACTOR MARK CHAO revealing a compulsion he has had since childhood

I'm like an aunt or an older sister. I've been around so long, like a family member.

SINGER DOLLY PARTON on her popularity with fans who have followed her long career