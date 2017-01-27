Go ahead Quote me

The moment someone presents me with a pair of tights, I'm calling it quits.

ACTOR TARON EGERTON, who has vowed not to wear tights to star in a new Robin Hood movie

It was shocking for everyone. For me, it was about being solid for them and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what I'll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur.

ROCKER GAVIN ROSSDALE on his 2015 divorce from singer Gwen Stefani, with whom he has three children

Jesse is so smart. He used to intimidate me. But now there's a warmth that we share that allows me to keep up with him.

ACTRESS KRISTEN STEWART on actor Jesse Eisenberg