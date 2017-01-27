Go ahead Quote me

Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Published
49 min ago

The moment someone presents me with a pair of tights, I'm calling it quits.

ACTOR TARON EGERTON, who has vowed not to wear tights to star in a new Robin Hood movie

It was shocking for everyone. For me, it was about being solid for them and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what I'll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur.

ROCKER GAVIN ROSSDALE on his 2015 divorce from singer Gwen Stefani, with whom he has three children

Jesse is so smart. He used to intimidate me. But now there's a warmth that we share that allows me to keep up with him.

ACTRESS KRISTEN STEWART on actor Jesse Eisenberg

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping