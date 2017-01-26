Go Ahead Quote Me

Andy Roddick
Andy Roddick
Stan Lai
Stan Lai
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue
Published
36 min ago

People say, 'You retired too young.' And I counter that by saying, 'I got a head start on the rest of my life'.

FORMER TENNIS PLAYER ANDY RODDICK, 34, who retired four years ago to build a life outside the sport

I've adapted to all kinds of changes all these years, I enjoy the process of embracing change, and creativity and inspiration come in bursts during change.

PLAYWRIGHT STAN LAI, who is directing and writing an interactive Web sitcom

When I work, every minute of my life is planned out and I've been working non-stop for months, so my ultimate luxury is to make no plans at all.

SINGER KYLIE MINOGUE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping