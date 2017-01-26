Go Ahead Quote Me

People say, 'You retired too young.' And I counter that by saying, 'I got a head start on the rest of my life'.

FORMER TENNIS PLAYER ANDY RODDICK, 34, who retired four years ago to build a life outside the sport

I've adapted to all kinds of changes all these years, I enjoy the process of embracing change, and creativity and inspiration come in bursts during change.

PLAYWRIGHT STAN LAI, who is directing and writing an interactive Web sitcom

When I work, every minute of my life is planned out and I've been working non-stop for months, so my ultimate luxury is to make no plans at all.

SINGER KYLIE MINOGUE