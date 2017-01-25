Go ahead quote me

I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me.

ACTOR JOHNNY DEPP alluding to his divorce from actress Amber Heard during his People's Choice Awards acceptance speech

When you're cute, but you're also the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.

SINGER ARIANA GRANDE on her success

At that time, I was inconsolable because I felt, 'How will he be able to find us? This is where we lived and he won't know where we are.'

ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS on leaving the Brooklyn home she once shared with her late boyfriend, actor Heath Ledger