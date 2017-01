I am so annoyed at the way we force boys to be fake strong - don't cry, don't be soft. So a boy wants to paint his nails. Who cares. ''

SINGER ALICIA KEYS on societal expectations

I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.''

ACTOR JAMIE DORNAN on not being a fan of his Fifty Shades Darker character Christian Grey

There's nothing you can't let go of because you already have yourself.''

SINGER JOLIN TSAI on the end of her six-year romance with model Vivian Dawson