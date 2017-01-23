Go ahead quote me

I struggled for, like, two weeks. It wasn't that hard. I would go to meet a friend in a pub and they'd be late, so I'd kind of sit there and have a pint and think rather than mindlessly scroll.

MUSICIAN ED SHEERAN on his self-imposed, year-long social media blackout

I cannot make fun of Luke Hemsworth, he is too dreamy. He's too dreamy for television and movies. He's way dreamier than Thor.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS HOST JOEL MCHALE on the eldest of the Hemsworth acting brothers

I think we've got to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other. Things have happened in the past of course, but yeah, it's great.

ONE DIRECTION SINGER LOUIS TOMLINSON, who is on good terms now with former bandmate Zayn Malik, almost two years after Malik quit the group