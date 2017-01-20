Go ahead Quote me

Ryan Gosling
Jaycee Chan
I wanted to have a nice night, so I didn't know Meryl Streep but she was sitting next to me and I said in a commercial break, 'Would you mind just telling my mom you like her hair?' And she was like, 'I got this.'

ACTOR RYAN GOSLING revealing how he enlisted the actress to make his mother feel less embarrassed about her beehive at the Oscars in 2007

This would be the funniest joke in the Year of the Monkey.

ACTOR JAYCEE CHAN, 34, denying rumours that he is dating cellist Nana Ou-yang, 16

Hate comes from a lack of love, so we can't fight it with more of its own toxicity, we have to fill it with love.

 BROADWAY STAR JESSIE MUELLER, who will play at an Inauguration Day benefit concert for human-rights groups

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'.
