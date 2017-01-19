Go Ahead Quote Me

I keep thinking, 'Betty, you're 95 years old.' I'm so blessed with good health and faculties and I've got memories and all that. You can't really expect that at 95. I am the luckiest old broad on two feet.

ACTRESS BETTY WHITE celebrating her birthday

There's no make-up. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There's no jewellery to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.

ACTRESS DAKOTA JOHNSON on her nude scenes in the Fifty Shades series

I think he is basically retired. I don't want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially. I don't call him up and say, 'What are you doing?' I would say, 'How are you and how do you feel?'

PETER FONDA, 76, on fellow actor Jack Nicholson, 79