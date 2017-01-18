Go ahead quote me

The Weeknd.
Gina Rodriguez.
Like, a random girl that, like, you just spoke to?... Is it even grabbable? America, man. They never fail you.

CANADIAN SINGER THE WEEKND taking on United States President-elect Donald Trump's infamous quote about groping women

We have our way, why do we have to tell everyone?

ACTRESS YANG MI, whose marriage to actor Hawick Lau is beset with divorce rumours, when asked why they did not publicly celebrate their third wedding anniversary this month

I should have stolen that dress. Or got married that night. Or slept in the dress. Something.

ACTRESS GINA RODRIGUEZ on her Naeem Khan Golden Globes gown

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
