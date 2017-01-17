Go ahead quote me

In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique.

FASHION DESIGNER VICTORIA BECKHAM, wife of soccer star David, on the advice she would give her younger self

We've texted each other every day. I'll say: 'What are you doing?' and she'll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes, it's 1,000 times a day, sometimes, it's a couple of times a day, but we're in each other's lives.

'THE FLAMING LIPS FRONTMAN WAYNE COYNE on his friendship with singer Miley Cyrus

This will be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn't brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14.

ACTOR BEN AFFLECK on the possibility of his brother Casey winning a Best Actor Oscar