Go ahead quote me

I just felt it was only the right thing to do, to help him out, because I asked myself, what would I hope for? And my answer was that I would hope my biggest rival would call me up and say, 'You need my help? I'm there.

TENNIS SUPERSTAR ROGER FEDERER on attending the opening of his rival Rafael Nada's tennis academy in Majorca

I found happiness in the innocence of the show. I felt like all of my complicated thoughts were filtered out and I was left only with the nicest feelings.

ACTRESS LEE SUNG KYUNG on putting on weight to play a weightlifter in the Korean drama Weightlifting Fairy

It's the best acting of my life right here, the well-rested woman. It's my best role.

ACTRESS KERRY WASHINGTON joking about the difficulties of being a mother of two