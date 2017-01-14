Go Ahead Quote Me

Everyone was like, 'Oh, you're so happy', and they thought it was because of the box office. But I'm thinking, 'My feet don't hurt and I am not cinched.' It was wonderful.

ACTRESS OCTAVIA SPENCER, on wearing a custom tuxedo to the Golden Globes the weekend her film Hidden Figures hit No. 1

I better have a good part or he ain't getting in the house. No, he's a very talented young film-maker and I'd just be glad to be in it.

ACTOR DENZEL WASHINGTON, who would love to work with his son Malcolm, who recently graduated from film school

Danny kept telling us, 'You're not old enough.' And it wasn't until we actually started this that I understood. Because you can have grey dye in your hair, but if you don't have real life experience, it's not going to be there in your eyes.

ACTOR ROBERT CARLYLE, on starring in T2, director Danny Boyle's sequel to Trainspotting, 20 years after the original film came out