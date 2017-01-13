Go ahead Quote me

Published
24 min ago

I just basically boss him around all the time. 'Do this, fix that, make that, take the garbage out, come on, get it together, wake up, don't go to sleep, stay awake.

ACTRESS JESSICA BIEL, on pushing her husband, singer Justin Timberlake, to be better

The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can. I don't see any signs of it. ''

ACTOR GEORGE CLOONEY, on President-elect Donald Trump

By that time, the roles I could play should be mature women who are very, very mature.

ACTRESS BARBIE HSU, 40, who plans to return to acting after her baby boy, who was born last May, turns five

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
