Go Ahead Quote Me

Mr Robot Star Rami Malek
Actor Tom Hardy
Published
1 hour ago

In a weird way, she's our president.

MR ROBOT STAR RAMI MALEK, to his table at the Golden Globe Awards, where movie star Meryl Streep condemned United States President-elect Donald Trump

Everyone's always asking about breakthroughs, but in fact, to an actor, every film, every character is a new beginning. Delving into, playing and interpreting him, it's new every time.

ACTOR LIAO FAN

Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean- valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all.

ACTOR TOM HARDY on why he has no plans to play a superhero

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
