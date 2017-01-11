Go ahead quote me

My mom took a pic of me looking down at my phone when were out to dinner. She captioned it, 'Dinner with Zendaya and her phone.' Sorry, mom. Seriously, I've gotta do a detox.

SINGER ZENDAYA on her New Year's resolution to spend less time on her phone

The only way I would be able to be a Bond girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond. He is just so fine. He's confident. He is sexy and he looks like the type of man that just takes charge. I would do it for free.

MODEL ASHLEY GRAHAM

I was talking to Clint the other day. I said, 'How many kids you got?' He said, 'Eight.' So I'm beating him.

ACTOR MEL GIBSON boasting about having more children than screen icon Clint Eastwood, as he prepares to welcome a ninth child